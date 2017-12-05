Haji Siffat Ullah discusses ongoing projects with Governor

Peshawar

District President of PML-N Peshawar, Haji Siffat Ullah here Monday called on Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Engineer Iqbal Zafar Jhagra here at Governor House and discussed with him matters pertaining to ongoing schemes initiated by the federal government especially in electricity and Sui-gas sectors in NA-4 and NA-3.

Haji Siffat Ullah also discussed installation of grid stations, feeders and transmission lines with the Governor. He said the federal government has fulfilled its promises regarding ending load shedding from the country as with generation of extra 8600 MW electricity, load shedding on 5297 feeders has reduced to zero. He said it was a historical achievement for the federal government. The Governor showed satisfaction over projects related to electricity in Peshawar.

Haji Siffat Ullah also apprised the Governor about low pressure of Sui-gas in the city, upon which the Governor took strong notice and directed the concern quarters for taking action into the matter. Meanwhile, the Governor has expressed profound grief over the demise of father of senior lawyer of Peshawar High Court and Joint Secretary PMLN Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, FM Sabir Advocate and expressed sympathy with the bereaved family. In his condolence message, the Governor prayed for eternal peace to the departed soul.—APP