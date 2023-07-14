In a significant turn of events, Haji Gulbar Khan of the PTI Forward Block has been elected unopposed as Chief Minister in the (GB) Assembly. Haji Gulbar Khan, affiliated with the Forward Block of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, secured support from Muslim League-N and People’s Party. In Thursday session of the Gilgit-Baltistan Assembly, out of 20 members present, 19 members voted in his favor.

The election for the new Leader of the House in the Gilgit-Baltistan Assembly took place amidst a charged political atmosphere.

In his statement, Haji Gulbar Khan emphasized that ensuring peace and security in Gilgit-Baltistan is his top priority. He pledged to work hard for the development and progress of the region and promised to involve all Assembly members in governing the region.

However, he also mentioned that some Assembly members were offered large sums of money in various schemes to lure them away. Those who refused to cooperate were threatened with arrests and legal actions.

Haji Gulbar Khan hails from the Diamer district of Gilgit-Baltistan. He previously served as the Minister of Health in the coalition government of the People’s Party. In the 2020 elections, he contested on the PTI ticket and won from constituency 18 Diamer 3.