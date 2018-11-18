Haji Abdul Wahab passes away

Our Correspondent

Amir of the Tableeghi Jamaat Haji Abdul Wahab passed away in Lahore on Sunday at the age of 96 after a battle with dengue.

Haji Wahab had been admitted to Doctors’ Hospital for the past few days after being afflicted with dengue. He also suffered from asthma and was put on life support Saturday.

Haji Wahab was laid to rest after his funeral prayers were led by Maulana Nazar ul Rehman at the Raiwind Tableegi Ijtemagah. The funeral prayers were attended by thousands including Punjab Assembly Speaker Pervaiz Elahi, Provincial Minister Hafiz Ammar Yasir and Mohtmum of Jameh Ashrafia Maulana Hafiz Fazal Rahim Ashrafi.

Maulana Tariq Jamil, before funeral prayers, addressed the gathering and later Haji Wahab was laid to rest in Baba Daula Maula graveyard in Raiwind

Haji Wahab was born on 1st January 1923 in Delhi and migrated to Pakistan after independence. He was the third chief of Tableeghi Jamaat. After graduation from Islamia College, Lahore he joined the civil service as a Tehsildar.

However, soon after meeting Maulvi Ilyas Kandelvi, the founder of Tableeghi Jamaat, he left his job. In one of his speeches he narrated that he went to meet Maulvi Ilyas Kandelvi on the advice of Maulana Maudoodi.

Upon joining the Tableeghi Jamaat at an early stage of his life, he decided to spend his remaining life in Tableegh (Dawah) and remained with Maulvi Ilyas till his death.

Haji Wahab migrated to Pakistan after 1947, along with a few other colleagues and founded Madrassa Arabia in Raiwind near Lahore.

He went on to visit every province and village of Pakistan for Tableegh. The main focus of his first visit was to teach people Kalma and Namaz (prayer) at an early stage along with getting education, respecting humanity and spending life in Tableegh.

He has organised Tableeghi Ijtima (religious congregations) all over Pakistan and founded the Tableeghi Markaz in all big cities of the country.

At first the Jamaat comprised of a few Marakaz, but later it spread across the country. This month two Ijtima were held at Raiwind from November 2 to 13. About one million people participated in the gatherings, while thousands attended it from across the globe.

