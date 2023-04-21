Haji Abdul Rehman Marri – Meet Pakistani man who goes viral in Saudi Arabia for his ‘spiritual look’

RIYADH – A man has grabbed the netizen’s attention with his rare ‘spiritual look’ during a visit to Masjid e Nabwi with many social media users stunned by her attire and way he moved in Islam’s second holy site.

The videos captured the old man donning a light-colored dress and walking with the help of a cane. People who were impressed with her simple yet attractive styling claimed that the man identified as Haji Abdul Rehman Marri who dressed like from the ‘period of Sahaba’.

People were curious to know about the man who turned out to be a Pakistani citizen who hailed from the southwestern region of Balochistan. The details, which are yet to be verified, suggest that the senior member of All Pakistan Marri Itehad met Haji Abdul Rehman and felicitated on visiting the Holy Sites.

Its apparently the simplicity of the old Baloch man that touched the hearts of millions who shared the clips with different captions.