Haj flights to start from May 21

Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Senator Talha Mahmood on Wednesday announced that Pakistan will start Hajj flights operation 2023 from May 21 and the first Hajj flight under the government scheme will depart from Islamabad on Sunday.
According to the spokesperson of Ministry of Religious Affairs, the intending pilgrims will leave for Saudi Arabia from Islamabad, Karachi and Lahore.
