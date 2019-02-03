I would like to draw government attention to steep rise in Haj expenses as it recently increased these by over 60 percent. A big question is that why poor people are the target.
Our governments don’t understand this that why only poor people are in trouble. Rich people can afford Haj easily. So it is my humble request to the government to please reverse this decision.
Yasira Mansoor
Via email
Haj expenses
