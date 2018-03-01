Haj expenditures up by Rs 32,621

Islamabad

The Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony has estimated an increase of Rs 32,621 per haji in the current year’s Government Hajj Scheme expenses, said official sources. According to the sources, the cost of Hajj package for Northern region was Rs 280,000 and Rs. 270,000 for the Southern region.

The additional expenditures would be brone by the government. A summery seeking supplementary grant of Rs 3.9 billion has already been moved by the ministry to the Prime Minister to meet additional expenditures.

According to details, the Director General (Hajj), Jeddah has intimated that the hajj expenditures would be increased due to higher rates of transport, buildings, allied facilities and imposition of 5 percent VAT on goods and services.—APP