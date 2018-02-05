Hair plantation TV actor Sajid receives traumatic scalp wound

Staff Reporter

Renowned actor Sajid Hassan has been suffering from a scalp wound inflicted by a surgeon during hair transplant.

In a video posted on social media, the TV actor narrated the story of his ordeal and asked people to be aware of the risks they may run by approaching a wrong surgeon.

He said that an old acquaintance has been pushing him to undergo the hair transplant for nine years. When he gave go ahead, the medic started the procedure without bothering to conduct necessary test. Hassan said he fell sick and suffered an infection and fever the day after process began.