Hainan to create 450,000 new jobs

South China’s Hainan Province vows to create new jobs for 450,000 local people by 2020.

The province is determined to help more than 425,000 residents from rural areas find jobs in cities and contain the unemployment rate in urban areas below 4 percent by 2020, according to the plan announced on Friday.

The province also plans to build 100 business incubators and innovation platforms to help small- to medium-sized startups and provide training programs to 3,000 entrepreneurs every year.

Hainan will keep promoting its tourism, service and high-tech industries and introduce preferential policies to lure overseas Chinese students and foreign talents.

In April, the central government announced the plan of building the southern island province into a pilot free trade zone by 2020.—APP

