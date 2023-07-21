Haier is a renowned global brand that has always been at the forefront to support the country in times of crisis.

Due to heavy flooding in Pakistan, many people have lost their homes and source of income. To make the flood survivors self-sufficient again, Haier has once again extended a helping hand to them, just as they did before when this natural disaster took away everything from them.

Haier has come up with an initiative to “Make Them Self-sufficient again” (Phir se khud mukhtaar banaein). In a remarkable display of dedication, Haier reached out to the flood affected areas in Sindh, and Punjab, providing essential Tool Kits and resources to skilled individuals, helping the victims restart their lives and establish respectable means of living enable them to rebuild their lives.

Understanding the profound impact of natural disasters on communities, Haier’s resources and team of skilled personnel reached out to support the flood victims and facilitate their recovery process. The provision of Tool Kits signifies Haier’s unwavering commitment to the well-being of affected individuals, enabling them to relive their normal lives.

Today, in an effort to improve their lives and provide stability to their livelihoods, Haier is playing its part and has stepped forward, firmly holding their hands to help them rise, and is making them self-sufficient again to rebuild their lives.