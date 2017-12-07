Haier opens another store

Staff Reporter

Lahore

Haier’s newly opened flagship store at Packages Mall Lahore is proving to be a real crowd puller, with visitors and customers alike.

The flagship store, the first of several more planned for other major cities, signals the start of a major drive to strengthen the brand’s image, visibility, equity and market presence.

The store was opened by Javed Afridi, Chairman Peshawar Zalmi, the reigning PSL Champions, and an international celebrity in his own right with a large following of cricket fans in Pakistan and across the globe.

The new flagship store, comprising 1800 sq. ft. of elegantly laid out display area is one of the largest in the industry. It is designed to facilitate both ease of movement and hands on customer experience. The branding reflects Haier’s global leadership position and its market leading success in Pakistan.