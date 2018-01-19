Haier leads world

Staff Reporter

Karachi

Haier has set a blistering pace in the world market, becoming the first brand to outsell all other brands of home appliances for a record 9th consecutive year. Data released by EUROMONITOR, the world’s most authoritative market research institution puts Haier at the very top, with a 10.5% share of the global home appliance market, a massive 4.5% lead over the second best global brand in terms of volume sales.

It is significant that the Haier brand has led the world as the top selling global brand since 2009, out pacing all other home appliance manufacturers across the globe.