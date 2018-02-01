Haier leading with expert innovation

Karachi

Haier is not just a global brand in terms of its presence in markets around the world. It is a brand that has consistently out performed all others in sales volume on a global scale.

It has yet again been declared the world’s #1 brand, for an unprecedented 9th year running, a position it has made its own since 2009. Figures for the year 2017 just released by EuroMonitor, the world’s most authoritative market research institution, show that Haier enjoys a 10.5% share of the global market, a staggering 4.5% lead over the next best brand from Korea which has a global market share of only 6%.

Theoratically this puts a Haier appliance in one out of every ten homes around the world, a phenomenal achievement for a brand that started as a washing machine manufacturer just 35 years ago. According to EuroMonitor, Haier enjoys an unassailable lead in several categories of home appliances, and leads the world in Refrigerators with a 17.3% share of world sales, 14.6% in Washing Machines, 13.5% in Electric Coolers, and a whopping 20.6% share in Freezers. Here in Pakistan, Haier’s steadily increasing market equity mimics the brand’s worldwide performance, giving Haier Pakistan an impressive 25% share of the home appliance market.

Arguably this means that four out of every ten Pakistani buyers opt for a Haier appliance for their homes.