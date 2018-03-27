Haier invents ‘Air Washing’

Islamabad

Haier Group’s high end brand Casarte exhibited a new air washing machine using leading air technology March 8, 2018 at the 2018 Appliance & Electronics World Expo (AWE) held in Shanghai, China. The innovative system marks the beginning of a new era as a third cleaning method, after washing with water and dry cleaning. Washing machine technology is being constantly upgraded. However, leather, velvet, silk, cashmere and fur are so valuable and hard to care for properly, regular household washing machines simply don’t cut it- making it impossible to clean high end fabrics at home. But now Haier has changed this.—PR