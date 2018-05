Karachi

Haier has topped the home appliances for first quarter of 2018 in Pakistan, leading the field with a market share of 30.4% and growth of 16% from last year. HAIER Air Conditioner & Refrigerator, secured No. 1 market share in the first quarter of 2018. While Washing Machine also depicted good market growth mainly due to customer conversion towards fully Automatic Machine. Haier Pakistan is the First & only plant to manufactured fully Automatic Washing Machines in Pakistan.—PR