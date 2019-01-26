Haier harnessing potential of IoT

Staff Reporter

Karachi

Haier Brand Seminar 2019, the premier event of the year for brand Haier, is being held to celebrate Haier’s phenomenal success both on a global scale and here in Pakistan as the #1 choice of home appliances for discerning consumers.

This year’s theme “Transformation, Upgrading, Winning” recognizes that the internet and its application has wrought revolutionary changes in all aspect of human life. To meet the needs of the changing world Haier has implemented a new strategy to stay on top, and continue to lead the world by building a bright future for itself, its customers, its partners and its employees in the IoT (internet of things) era. Haier’s pioneering IoT era management, manufacturing and marketing philosophy has completely transformed the company and the brand putting all stake holders in Haier’s global family in a ‘win win’ position.

“Transformation” in this year’s theme stands for providing smart products and solutions for its consumers, while smart and instant access to Haier dealers, enabling them to keep up with statistics on inventory, stock checking, ordering and account information. This is important because Haier’s face in the marketplace is its dealers. Connected online to Haier’s quick access management system, they now have instant access to all information regarding stock availability, pricing and delivery times. Haier dealers now have the needed flexibility to meet the product demand, satisfy their customer base, expand their business.

“Upgrading” covers everything from smart state-of-the-art technology, products, services and systems for customers on the one hand, and on the other for dealers, vendors and Haier employees. “Winning” denotes quality products, advanced technology, updated systems, a safe environment and a heightened sense of social responsibility.

