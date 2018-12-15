Haider opens Rs38b two projects in AJK

Staff Reporter

Bhimber

PM AJK Raja Farooq Haider Khan inaugurated two development projects of 38 billion rupees , Ali Baig Bridge and Bhimber Gujrat Road during his visit to Bhimber.

According the details the cost of Ali Baig bridge is13 crore 57 lakh 28 thousand 976 rupees and Bhimber Gujrat Road will cost 23 crore and 75 lakh.

PM AJK added that Mirpur and Bhimber are situated near the industrial cities of Pakistan so in they regards steps are being taken for the development of industries in these cities.2019 has been declared as the tourism year. The government will formulate establishment board for the manufactures of industries in AJK. All problem of manufacturers will be resolved within next 40 days.

All the basic amenities and privileges will be given to industrialists. Government of Pakistan has agreed to provide one rupee and ten paisa avenue charges to AJK and this money will be spend on developmentprograms.

Divisional and district administration should check the quality of LPG in Azad Kashmir and eliminate the sale of non-standard cylinders. The Seven Star LPG gas plant will have positive impact at Bhimber and private sector economy.

PM added these remarks while addressing the inaugural ceremony of LPG Gas Plant Bhimber .On this occasion Senior Minister Mr. Tariq Farooq, Chief Executive of Petroleum Suman Iqbal Butt , Minister Education Col. Waqar Ahmed Noor, Chaudhry Rukhsar Ahmed, Member Assembly Chaudhry Ali Shan Sony, former Member Assembly Raja Maqsud Ahmad Khan, the divisional and district administration, and political and social leaders were present.

The PM said that the roads in AJK are constructed according to the international standards. The new tourist policy will bring overseas .Loans are provided for the development of small industries. We should all work together for development of the state.

