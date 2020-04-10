Haider for strictly implementating lock-down

MUBASHAR NAQVI

MUZAFFARABAD Following emerging of first Covid-19 case in AJK’s metropolis, Prime Minister of the State Raja Farooq Haider Khan on Friday directed the administration to take stern measures in implementing the lockdown and ensuring the safety of the health-workers and others. Taking serious notice of the state-run Abbas Institute of Medical Sciences (AIMS) hospital Muzaffarabad incident, the Prime Minister ordered immediate compiling a report identifying the officials involved in the negligence or mishandling the case. Raja Farooq Haider Khan also directed the administration to arrange immediate tests of the concerned hospital staff which handled the coronavirus positive patient and quarantine it after the test results. ‘All those who met and inquired the victim’s health must be traced and isolated. No negligence would be tolerated in this regard’, Haider warned.