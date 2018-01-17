Haider assures property owners to abolish dual tax

Muzaffarabad

Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider has assured property owners here Tuesday to abolish dual property tax imposed by previous government to meet the expenditures of an education package it announced to upgrade educational institutions.

A delegation from city comprising former Minister and PTI leader Khawaja Farooq called on him at his office and demanded to abolish unjustified tax imposed on property owners.

The prime Minister informed the delegation that a committee head by Minister finance Dr. Najeeb Naqi had been constituted to look in to the matter.

Haider said the tax was imposed by previous government during its last days to shift the onus on coming government to meet education package expenditures which he withdrew after coming into power but was restored by the apex court.

He said the government would require additional resources to implement court’s order regarding education package but he was considering alternate measures to give relief to property owners and meet the expenditures from other sources.—APP