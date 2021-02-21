Haftar discusses peace with UN envoy

New York

As part of efforts to unite rival Libyan factions as the country prepares for national elections on 24, December, Janeneral Kubis, the UN’s Special Envoy for Libya, met on Friday in Benghazi with Gen. Khalifa Haftar, commander of the eastern-based Libya National Army.

The UN Support Mission in Libya said that Haftar and Kubis agreed on the importance of all parties in Libya working to ensure the elections go ahead as planned. They also discussed ways to speed up the implementation of the ceasefire agreement in the country, and the reopening of a key coastal road linking Tripoli in the west with Benghazi.

Since 2015, Libya has been split between two rival authorities: the Government of National Accord (GNA) in the west of the country, and the LNA-backed House of Representatives in the east. On Thursday, Kubis and his team visited Tripoli to meet two members of the three-person interim Libyan Presidential Council: President-designate Mohamed Almenfi and Abdullah El-Lafi.