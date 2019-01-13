Hafizabad officers not obeying govt’s orders

Bashir Ahmad Rehmani

Hafizabad

Punctuality is pre-requisite for efficiency and good governance but here in Hafizabad most of the officers attend to their offices too late, thus flouting the directive of the government with impunity. The government has issued instruction to all the officers to be punctual in their duties but most of them were ignoring the directive.

Even the Deputy Commissioner and other higher officers reach their offices in the District Complex not before 11:00 am most of the time which create multiple problems, hardships and inconvenience to the visitors who reach the District Complex before 9:00 am after undergoing cumbersome journey of 30 to 60 km during this cold weather.

Sometime past the provincial government had introduced biometric attendance system in some offices and hospital due to which the functioning of these institutions was improved to great extent. The delayed arrival of officers at their offices has become daily routine of higher officers including the Deputy Commissioner, which is uncalled for.

Share on: WhatsApp