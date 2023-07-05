President Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Karachi chapter, Saeed Ghani has said that after being defeated in mayor’s election, JI’s Hafiz Naeem faces anxiety of Pakistan People’s Party (PPP).

In a statement issued here on Tuesday, he said that Hafiz Naeem was mentally disturbed over surge in popularity of President Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) in Sindh and now Jamaat-e-Islami now wanted to stop the PPP from performing.Saeed Ghani further stated that the PTI was working in collaboration with the JI while mentioning the country would be freed from all the obstacles in the way of progress.

The Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) had always raised voice for the masses of Sindh and tried to resolve every issue to provide relief, he added.