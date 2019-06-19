Hafeez visits FPCCI for removal of anomalies in budget

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

Advisor to Prime Minister on Finance Abdul Hafeez Sheikh visited Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry to work out strategy to remove anomalies in the budget.

The Founder President Pak-US Business Council and Chairman United Business Group Iftikhar Ali Malik said this in a statement issued in Islamabad on Wednesday.

He said Abdul Hafeez Sheikh has assured him all out efforts will be made to redress the genuine grievances of business community on top priority.

He said t it is the moral obligation on the government to facilitate the traders in order to encourage ease of doing business in the country.

He said they will suggest to the government to restore of zero-rated scheme to eliminate corruption as well as improving the cash flow of exporters of these sectors.

He said the government has initiated meaningful reforms across all the important fields to make Pakistan prosperous and respected country.