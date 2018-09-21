Hafeez visits control room, checks Muharram arrangements

Rawalpindi

Punjab Minister for Literacy and Informal Education Raja Rashid Hafeez here on Thursday visited control room and different areas of the route of Ashura processions to review arrangements including security. He visited the Control Room established at the office of Mayor Municipal Corporation, Liaquat Road and reviewed arrangements made to provide foolproof security to the mourners on Ashura.

The district administration officers including Assistant Commissioner Cantt Zahid Khan, AC Saddar Umer Sherazi, AC City Naeem Afzal, Cantt Magistrate Azeem Shoukat Awan, City Magistrate Muhammad Iqbal and SNA Qamar Nazir briefed the minister about the arrangements, security plan and informed that over 360 close circuit television cameras have been installed at important points. 24 hours monitoring of the city areas is being conducted. The officers briefed that foolproof security arrangements have been finalized for Ashura besides best efforts for observing religious amity and promoting religious harmony among different sects.

The minister directed the officers to implement the security plan in letter and spirit and the staff should remain alert round the clock particularly in the control room. He said, all out efforts should be made to maintain law and order and avoid any untoward incident on Ashura.

Raja Rashid Hafeez visited Madrasa Taleem ul Quran Raja Bazar and met with Moulana Ashraf Ali. He discussed arrangements to maintain law and order, secure route of Ashura procession and arrangements for Juma prayer.

Rashid Hafeez also visited Imambargah Col Maqbool, Markazi Muharram Committee Azadari Cell Tehrik e Nifaz e Fiqh Jafaria, Ali Masjid, Shah Chan Chiragh and Eidgah Shareef.

During Shah Chan Chiragh and Tehrik Nifaz Fiqh Jafaria Headquarter’s visit, Agha Syed Muhammad Murtaza, Syed Hassan Kazmi, Ibrar Shah, Syed Rahat Kazmi, Aitbaar Bukhari and other leaders thanked the provincial minister for visiting city areas and expressed satisfaction over the arrangements finalized for Muharram ul Haram. He met Pir Naqeeb ur Rehman, ulema e akram of different schools of thoughts, senior vice president markazi Seerat Milad Committee Fawad Hussain Butt and traders.—APP

