Hafeez to sweep Senate polls: Fawad

Staff Reporter Islamabad

The Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry predicted on Tuesday that Hafeez Shaikh will easily win tomorrow’s polls.

“Both candidates of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) from Islamabad will easily win Senate elections,” the minister said.

The technology minister made the prediction at a presser held at the Pakistan Information Department (PID).

“This victory will prove to be a decisive development for the opposition’s dying politics,” he remarked.

“Realising that Hafeez Shaikh will win, they have started to look towards Fazl-ur-Rehman [chief of Jamiat Ulema Islam-Fazl], thinking that his politics will rescue them,” Chaudhry said.

“The opposition has failed to sell political slogans and have now again resorted to talking about launching a long march,” he said.

Chaudhry further claimed that everyone knew what the opposition parties did to the country’s economy.

He observed that the Senate elections mark the major contest that is to take place ahead of the next general elections.

“We have some 181 members on our side and this number is expected to increase tomorrow,” the minister said.

According to Chaudhry, 176 of the 181 members met the prime minister at the recent meeting.