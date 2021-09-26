Hafeez pulls out of National T20 Cup Rawalpindi matches due to food poisoning

Staff Reporter Lahore

Pakistan all-rounder Mohammad Hafeez has pulled out of the Rawalpindi matches of the National T20 Cup due to food poisoning.

“Hafeez will have his blood tests taken today,” said a source. “He will join Punjab Central for the matches in Lahore.”

Punjab Central said that the all-rounder is feeling better already and has been advised to rest by doctors.

A few days ago, the former Pakistan captain had met Prime Minister Imran Khan with PCB Chairman Ramiz Raja and other members of the T20 World Cup squad at the Prime Minister Office.

Hafeez had said it was always “inspirational” to meet his “hero” Prime Minister Imran as the team heads to the T20 World Cup next month.

In a meeting with the T20 World Cup Squad, PM Imran Khan had advised the team to perform well in the upcoming international cricket event.

The meeting was held in the backdrop of the recent big blow suffered by the PCB after New Zealand and England abruptly called off their Pakistan tours.