Hafeez Kardar celebrated with Google Doodle

Islamabad

Abdul Hafeez Kardar, the legendary Pakistan cricketer has been honoured by a Google Doodle on what would have been his 94th birthday.

Born on January 17, 1925, in Lahore, Kardar is regarded as a father figure of Pakistan’s cricket. An important character in the cricket history of Pakistan he captained the national team in their first Test series in 1952. Although India emerged victorious in the series, Pakistan achieved their first Test win under his stewardship in their only second Test outing in Lucknow.

Kardar was a Test cricketer even before the creation of Pakistan, representing India during the 1946 England tour under the name Abdul Hafeez.

As a left-handed batsman and a slow left-arm orthodox spin bowler he amassed 927 runs in 26 matches at an average of 23.76, hitting a total of six half centuries. In bowling he took 21 wickets at an average of 45.42. In first-class cricket he scored 6,832 runs and took 344 wickets.—APP

