Hafeez for finding ways to enhance trade ties with Iran

Mohammad Arshad Islamabad

Minister for Finance and Revenue, Dr. Abdul Hafeez Shaikh, Friday, emphasized to find ways for furthering trade relations with Iran.

In a meeting with Iranian Deputy Minister of Economic and Finance Affairs and the Managing Director Hassan Abghari, he said that the Pakistan Iran Investment Company could play a pivotal role in strengthening trade and investment between the two countries.

According to Finance Division, both the dignitaries exchanged views on matters of common interests and reiterated resolve to promote economic and trade linkages between the two countries by building upon historical ties, geographical proximity, cultural affinities and economic commonalities.

The Finance Minister briefed His Excellency Deputy Minister that Government of Pakistan is pursuing a broad-based economic reform agenda to achieve export led growth and sustainable economic development.

He apprised about the economic challenges posed by the Covid-19 pandemic and outlined socio-economic measures taken by the Government of Pakistan to lessen the adverse impact of the pandemic on marginalized sections of the society.

The government announced largest ever Fiscal Stimulus Package and introduced the strategy of a smart lockdown to protect the vulnerable segments of the society which has been acknowledged worldwide, he stated.