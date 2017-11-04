HACPL to enhance, transfer knowledge and expertise to local vendors

Honda Atlas Cars (Pakistan) Ltd. vendor moot held

Staff Reporter

Lahore

The Annual “Honda Atlas Cars (Pakistan) Ltd. Vendor Conference, 2017” took place recently in Lahore. President/CEO Toichi Ishiyama with the management were present at the event. Kenichi Matsuo Vice President Production gave the welcome address. He emphasized that HACPL is paying tremendous attention for localization expansion. The recently launched new models of Civic & BR-V are a clear evidence of HACPL sincere commitment to localization.

Topics under discussion at the conference were Current status of localization & Future localization strategy, Ongoing Honda Good practices, Environment improvement activities & Honda Quality culture implementation.

One of the main highlights of the conference was the expansion of localization in near future. HACPL is stepping ahead for more localization especially focusing on functional & High tech parts. As a joint activity, HACPL will do efforts to enhance and transfer knowledge and expertise to the local vendors.

Toichi Ishiyama (President/CEO of HACPL) gave the closing speech, thanking all vendors for their participation and dedication in achieving over last year’s highest ever production & sales targets. He disclosed plans for vast localization in the near future

The ceremony concluded with handing out of awards by Toichi Ishiyama (President/CEO of HACPL), Matsuo (Vice President Production) and Mr.Maqsood Ur Rehman Rehmani (VP Administration & HR) & Muhammad Ashraf (Sr. GM Purchasing/Planning). Amongst the accolades distributed to the vendors were Best Quality Achievement Awards, Cost Improvement Awards, Best Parts Delivery, Parts Development Awards, Environment Excellence award.