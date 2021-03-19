Hackers attacking telecom companies to steal “5G Secrets”

According to news, a cyber-espionage operation is actively threatening telecom firms around the world with malware downloads in an attempt to capture classified details such as knowledge regarding 5G technologies from the hacked victims.

According to the study, this effort is now targeting telecommunications companies in Southeast Asia, the United States, and Europe, according to cybersecurity analysts at McAfee.

As part of this campaign, which has been ongoing since August 2020, more than 23 telecommunications companies have been attacked. However, it has not been revealed how many of these targets were effectively breached by the hackers.