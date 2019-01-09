Habitual routine of IESCO

This time, WAPDA Islamabad has again delivered the electricity bills of December 2018 to their consumers of Iqbal Town, Rawalpindi, very late (7-01-2019) ie just three/four days before Due Date of 11 January 2019 instead of delivering electricity bills at least 15 days before Due Date.

It is not understood that why WAPDA Islamabad is not delivering electricity bills to their consumers just at least 15 Days before Due Date which is in accordance with 110 years old sanctioned Rules of ELECTRICITY Act 2010 and electricity Rules 1937 as well as the orders of the Supreme Court of Pakistan.

I will request the Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan to kindly take stern action against Chairman Wapda Lahore & Chief Executive IESCO Islamabad and should issue most strict orders to Chairman WAPDA Lahore that they should arrange the delivery of electricity bills to the consumers just 15 days before Due Date

And in future, all electricity bills should deliver through TCS Courier Service and all banks should be authorised to receive the bills till 10-00 PM as per standing order of former President of Pakistan Gen Pervaiz Musharraf.

I will also request the Prime Minister of Pakistan that Wapda should be handed over to Pakistan Army because only Army Officers will set right the most worst working system of WAPDA in a proper way.

RAJA GHAZANFAR ALI KHAN

Rawalpindi

