HabibMetro hosts 50th anniversary celebrations of Habib Bank AG Zurich

Staff Reporter

Karachi

Adding to the colorful celebrations of Pakistan Day, HabibMetro Bank hosted golden jubilee celebrations of its parent bank, Habib Bank AG Zurich, in Karachi. The event proceedings were attended by the Swiss Consul General Philippe Crevoisier, Ex-Governor State Bank of Pakistan Ishrat Hussain and leaders of top corporates and businesses.

The evening commenced with the national anthem, and during its course, comprised entertaining performances by notable comedian and presenter of the event, Saad Haroon, a polish dance troupe from the United Kingdom, a harmonious fusion of math and music by Lecturer Yousuf Kerai from the Habib University, live violin music, Sufi performance by artist Bushra Marvi and concluded with the sky being lit up by fireworks. Winning entries of Habib Bank AG Zurich’s CLICK FOR GOLD selfie campaign were also announced and exhibited; the most creative selfies displaying patriotism in front of HabibMetro Bank branches won special gold coins.

Speaking at the event, Mr. Sirajuddin Aziz, President & CEO of HabibMetro Bank, subsidiary of Habib Bank AG Zurich in Pakistan commented, ‘It gives me great honor to celebrate the Habibs’ rich legacy which is rooted in service since pre-independence times and intertwined with the inception, history and growth of our beloved Pakistan.’

Muhammad Hyder Habib, President of Habib Bank AG Zurich, walked the audience through the history of the Habib family, the contributions and sacrifices by its visionary founders and fore-fathers and spoke about how the younger generations are poised to take the rich legacy forward.