Habib-ur-Rehman appointed as Sindh AAG

The Sindh Law Department Tuesday notified that Habib-ur-Rehman Jamali Advocate is appointed as Assistant Advocate General, Sindh at Hyderabad, on the terms and conditions as admissible under the rules, with immediate effect.

Habib-ur-Rehman is appointed with the approval of the competent authority that is Chief Minister Sindh, said a statement on Tuesday.

The Sindh Finance Department has canceled/ withdrawn its notification issued on May 25, 2018 whereby Jawaid Ahmed Memon,Assistant Director (BS-18), Local Fund Audit, JRAS, Umerkot and Tharparkar-Mithi Districts was allowed to look after the charge of the post of Audit Officer (BS-17), Local Fund Audit, RAS, DMC, Korangi, Karachi. The Government of Sindh, Finance Department has canceled/withdrawn its notification issued on May 25, 2018 whereby Asim Ali Brohi, Audit Officer (BS-17), Local Fund Audit was granted four months (120) days earned leave with full pay on private affairs—APP

Related