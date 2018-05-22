Habib Metro partners with Ria Money Transfer to offer remittance payout

Staff Reporter

Karachi

HabibMetro Bank and Ria Money Transfer (“Ria”), a global leader in money transfer services, have partnered to offer remittance payout services in Pakistan. The agreement allows customers to receive money sent from all over the world through Ria and HabibMetro Bank, with greater convenience. Using this service, beneficiaries can collect cash in minutes from HabibMetro Bank’s 320 branches in 94 cities across Pakistan without the need for a bank account, while HabibMetro account holders may receive funds directly into their bank accounts.

“HabibMetro Bank is expanding its global presence in the remittance arena with Ria Money Transfer. This agreement provides an excellent opportunity for Pakistani expatriates living and working abroad to remit their hard-earned money through HabibMetro Bank to their families and loved ones in every corner of Pakistan,” said Mr. Farooq G. Ahsan-ud-Din, Head of FI & Home Remittances Habib Metro Bank.

“HabibMetro Bank is constantly striving to enrich and expand its network to cover the maximum targeted remittance concentration areas in Pakistan. Ria is a strong partner for us to work with and it is my hope that this partnership will also help to boost remittance volumes to Pakistan,” concluded Ahsan-ud-Din.

Juan Bianchi, President and CEO of Ria Money Transfer, added, “Ria continues to expand its presence in Pakistan – one of the top remittance receiving countries in the world – through HabibMetro Bank’s extensive network of well-located branches nationwide. This partnership provides customers with greater options when sending money back to their loved ones, and we look forward to a successful working relationship with HabibMetro Bank.” According to the State Bank of Pakistan, remittance inflows to Pakistan totalled USD $19.35 billion in 2017. The country held the fifth position among the top 10 remittance recipient countries worldwide.