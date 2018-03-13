Habib Jalib’s death anniversary today

City Reporter

The 25th death anniversary of revelutionary poet, Habib Jalib will be observed on Tuesday. The daughters of the late Habib Jalib would arrange a function at Alhamra, in memory of their father.
Habib Jalib was a left wing poet who wrote poetry on all subjects, but he specially focused on revolutionary poetry giving message for a revolutionary change in society to uplift the poor masses.
He wrote poems on every political situation during his life time.
His verses are still referred to during political situations.

