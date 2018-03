City Reporter

The speakers at a function arranged by Ifkar-e-Jalib Foundation threw light on poetry and idealogy of Habib Jalib and his struggle for rights of the poor here on Wednesday.

ANP leader Ahsan Wyne, Sohail Goindi, Manzoor Hussain Gilani and other speakers paid rich tribute to Jalib and highlighted various aspects of his life.

During the function, musical gropus, including Lal Hartal and Lal Band, presented their performance.