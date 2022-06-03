Erling Haaland showed Machester City what was to come as he scored the only goal in Norway’s Nations League clash against Serbia.

The solitary goal came in the 26th minute from the visitors as Martin Odegaard played a defense splitting pass to Marcus Pedersen who crossed for Haaland to deftly volley home from close range with the only shot on target in the first half.

With another goal in their Nations League clash, Haaland has found the net 16 times in 18 games for Norway.

The Norwegians also needed Orjan Nyland to pull off a string of impressive saves to keep their advantage.

Serbia dominated possession in the second half and put the Norwegian defense under tremendous pressure but Nyland kept his clean sheet intact to secure the three points for his team.

Serbia will now host Slovenia on Sunday, while Norway takes on Scandinavian rivals and group leaders Sweden in Stockholm in a group B4 clash.

Meanwhile, Spain were held by Portugal at home in their Group A clash as Alvaro Morata’s goal was canceled out by Ricardo Horta.

Spain made a lively start as Gavi had a chance from outside the box in the third minute but his effort was blocked.

Morata eventually broke the deadlock from close range following a fine passing movement involving midfielders Gavi and Pablo Sarabia in the 25th minute.

Portugal had opportunities to equalize but Rafael Leao and striker Andre Silva missed their chances before halftime.

Substitute Horta eventually equalized for Portugal eight minutes from time, leaving the Spanish defense behind as he latched on to a precise cross from Joao Cancelo.

The 1-1 draw ensured that the two nations drew for the fourth time in a row as Portugal has not won a competitive game against Spain since 2004 and has never beaten them on Spanish soil.