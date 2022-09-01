Erling Haaland scored a hattrick in the second consecutive game as Man City easily beat Nottingham Forest 6-0 at home.

Following up from his exploits against Crystal Palace, Haaland scored thrice in the first half while Julian Alvarez added two and Joao Cancelo scored once to complete the scoreline in the second half.

The 22-year-old put City ahead in the 12th minute, easily holding off a defender to put a Phil Foden cross past Forest keeper Dean Henderson. The keeper was at fault for the second goal as his poor clearance allowed Bernardo Silva to play a ball to Haaland who combined with Foden again for his second goal.

He completed his hattrick in just the 38th minute when he headed home after being set up by John Stones’ nodded pass from a corner.

Haaland sits atop the scoring charts with 9 goals already this season from just five games.

There was more misery for the Premier League newcomers to endure as Cancelo blasted the ball into the net in the 50th minute before Julian Alvarez scored two goals himself in the 65th and 87th minute on his full debut as Man City completed the rout of Nottingham Forest.

Meanwhile, in other games, Arsenal continued their perfect start to the season with a 2-1 win over Aston Villa with Gabriel Jesus and Gabriel Martinelli leading the way for the Gunners while Douglas Luiz found the net for Villa.

After dominating the proceedings, Jesus finally found the goal when Emiliano Martinez failed to deal with a Granit Xhaka cross with the Brazilian smashing in the rebound.

Villa found an unlikely equalizer in the 74th minute when Luiz’s corner sailed straight into the back of the net. But Arsenal responded with a quick answer when Bukayo Saka’s chipped ball was volleyed by Martinelli into the back of the net.

Liverpool also managed to eke out a late win over Newcastle with Fabio Carvahlo meeting a 98th-minute winner after newcomer Aleksander Isak and Roberto Firmino had traded goals for the two sides.