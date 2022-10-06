Erling Haaland the Man City juggernaut continued to take added more victims to their list, this time in the Champions League with the demolition of the FC Copenhagen at the Etihad Stadium.

After their thumping win over Manchester United, City romped to a 5-0 win over the visiting Danish side in another ominous sign for the rest of the competition.

Haaland opened the scoring once again in the 7th minute, putting away a Joao Cancelo cross after City’s brilliant build-up play.

Kamil Grabara kept his side in the game, saving several shots from City’s players as the home side quickly imposed their will on the game. He was powerless to stop Haaland from netting once again in the 32nd minute as the Norwegian got on the end of a loose ball to get his second goal of the game.

His two goals also took his tally for the season to an incredible 19 goals in all competitions. He also now has 28 goals in 22 Champions League games.

City were gifted a third before halftime as David Khocholava turned the ball into his own net to put the game well out of reach for the visiting team.

With the win secured, Guardiola withdrew his prized weapon denying him a chance to get the hattrick that he would have had when Aymeric Laporte was fouled in the penalty area early in the second half.

Riyad Mahrez scored the spot-kick in his stead before Julian Alvarez, lost in the headlines because of Haaland, scored the fifth goal for the Cityzens to wrap up a comfortable win.

The victory over Copenhagen keeps City top of Group G in the Champions League with 9 points, three clear of second-placed Borussia Dortmund who beat Sevilla in their matchup to keep their knockout stage dreams alive.