Manchester City and Erling Haaland got off to a perfect start in the Premier League with a routine win over West Ham away from home.

Haaland, who joined Manchester City in the summer in a blockbuster move, scored both goals in each half to earn a 2-0 win for his side on his league debut, helping them bounce back from a disappointing Community Shield loss last weekend.

After a dominant first half that failed to produce many chances for City, the game came to life when Haaland raced to a through ball from Gundogan past the half-hour mark and was brought down by substitute goalkeeper Alphonse Areola.

The striker took the subsequent penalty himself to open his and his team’s account for the new season.

With Guardiola’s side dictating the tempo of the play, the hosts found it hard to get a foothold in the game but managed to fashion a couple of chances to remind City of the threat they posed.

But City put the game to bed in the 65th minute with Kevin De Bruyne producing a defense-splitting pass which Haaland easily dispatched into the net to begin their Premier League campaign with a win.

Despite the addition of new faces and the departure of the old ones, the blue side of manchester reminded the rivals of their intentions once again.

Meanwhile, on the other side of Manchester, Erik ten Hag’s reign began with an inauspicious 2-1 defeat at home to Brighton while Leicester and Brentford played out a 2-2 draw.