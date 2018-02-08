H.R. Janoo Trust holds successful free eye camps with Pak Navy

Staff Reporter

Karachi

Free laser surgery eye camps were held at Ormara and Gawadar areas of Balochistan by Haji Razak Janoo Memorial Trust on 4, 5 and 6 Feb. 2018 in collaboration with Pakistan Navy.

Approx 2000 patients were provided free checks up and medicine at the OPDs of the camps. Total 70 state-of-the-art laser surgeries were undertaken by prominent Pakistani eye surgeons Dr. Syed Mohammad Asif, Dr. Mansoor Rab and Dr. Yusuf Memon, said press release issued by the trust here on Wednesday.

Abdul Rahim Janoo, Chairman of Haji Razak Janoo Memorial Trust thanked Rear Admiral Moazam Ilyas, Commodore Rahat Awan, Commodore Tahir and Commander Ashfaq Ghori for providing transport, excellent accommodation and food in addition to sight seeing tour and sea cruise facilities for trusts team. The patients were praised the services of the trust and Pakistan Navy. Trust was also happy on providing latest medical facilities to needy people of Baluchistan.

It has also decided to hold a two-day laser surgery eye camp at Jati Sindh, tail end coastal village of Thatta district, next month with the support of Pakistan Navy.

Till date, this trust has performed 105,700 latest eye surgeries across the country plus OPD of more than 1.6 million people in different areas of the country.