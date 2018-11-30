Gynecologist, electricity for DHQs hospital demanded

Rafiullah Mandokhail

Zhob

Amid chilly weather and under open sky, a social worker Fazal Salaar (visible service) supported by civil society has set up a protest camp in front of press club for the acceptance of his demands. Although the administration left no stone unturned to remove the camp but failed. People from all walks of life have thronged the camp to express their solidarity.

Talking to journalists, Fazal Salaar said that he was committed to continue his protest until the acceptance of demands. “If the demands are not met in coming two days, a hunger strike will be started”. He vowed.

“The district headquarters female hospital is running without gynecologist, resulting in the death of mothers and infants,” adding the issue of the gynecologist at the hospital could not be addressed despite the hue and cry of the area people.

Share on: WhatsApp