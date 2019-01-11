Gymkhana gives Rs4m to CJP’s dam fund

Staff Reporter

A delegation comprising of managing committee of Karachi Gymkhana led by its president Akbar Iqbal Poori called on Governor Sindh, Imran Ismail, at Governor’s House.

Vice President Ambareen Saqib Tapal, Member Managing Committee Ather Ali Khan, Tahseen Feroz, Jan Muhammad Dadabhoy, Taufiq Cochinwala, Aun Ali Salim, Syed Faisal Rehman and Sarwat Sultan Chandio were also present on the occasion.

Akbar Iqbal Poori presented a cheque of Rs. 4.00 million to Governor Sindh for Chief Justice-Prime Minister Dam’s Fund on behalf of members of Karachi Gymkhana. Governor Sindh said that among other challenges, Pakistan was facing major challenge pertains to water.

“The lasting solution to the water shortage is possible only by the construction of dams in the country”, he observed.

He appreciated the gesture of Karachi Gymkhana members for sharing in the fund for construction of Dam.

Governor Sindh further said that the need for private organizations to grow up with this government should be to increase their share with generosity, so that dam construction could be done as soon as possible.

