GWO extends support to earthquake victims, poor

Islamabad

The United Kingdom (UK) based Global Welfare Organization (GWO) formed by Pakistani expatriates has donated £ 22,000 for the earthquake victims of 2005 and established two mosques, rehabilitated many seminaries in remote areas of the country. The organization first took initiatives to facilitate the overseas Pakistanis settled in the United Kingdom to have proper worship places (Mosques) and a separate graveyard for their burial. The patriotic passion then took the expatriates to return to their homeland for serving their nation.

Talking to APP, Tariq Muhammad Chaudhry said it was an uphill task to strive for Muslims’ welfare and social welfare especially in a society where there was no acquaintance of one’s religion and culture. He went to UK for study in 1962 and realized that there was no mosque in the Northern region of England and no separate graveyard for Muslims.

The struggle began in 1974 for the acquisition of land for the graveyard which succeeded after two years when the UK authorities granted permission for the establishment of graveyard for Muslims. Before the construction of Madni Jamia Mosque, Halifax there was no proper worship place for Muslims in the town while Eid prayers were held in the churches, Tariq said.

He said it took a long time to get approval for the mosque while the unflinching efforts of the organization bore fruit in 1982 when the first purpose built mosque in the Northern England was built within six months after its approval. He said that Elland Mosque constructed likewise was another milestone in this regard, adding over the time Muslim population increased GWO was serving with all its means to cater the needs with better approach.—APP