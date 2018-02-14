Gwadar water crisis

Gwadar is one of the emerging cities of Pakistan but unfortunately Gwadar city is facing growing water crisis, leaving 100,000 people with no access to clean drinking water. The inhabitants are compelled to buy expensive water and the locals are resorted to boiling sea water for drinking purposes. This is the second time that Gwadar and the surrounding areas are facing severe water crisis in six years. The city’s population is also flourishing due to the CPEC project and the crisis will become more severe until strong measures aren’t taken immediately.

Women, children and the poor people have been badly hit by the shortage of water by carrying buckets and jars on their heads and even walking miles away to wash clothes. And it is rightly remarked that for every drop of water you waste, you must know that somewhere on earth someone is desperately looking for a drop of water. So the concerned authorities are requested to take immediate {tangible} steps to provide water as soon as possible.

ZEESHAN NASIR

Kolahoo

Related