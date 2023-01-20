Gwadar to get water from nearby dams soon

The projects relating to the provision of water to Gwadar city from nearby dams to meet the water needs of the area were near completion. The authority has laid down 152 kilometers long pipelines to provide clean drinking water to the citizen of Gwadar through Shadi Kaur and Swad dams, an official of Balochistan government said.

The installation of a water distribution pipeline in the port city would ensure an uninterrupted supply of water to the residents of the area. The development work on the mega project was near completion which would provide 3 million gallons of water per day.