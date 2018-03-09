Gwadar surprises Quetta City

Sports Reporter

Karachi

As the final round matches of PPL Balochistan Football Cup 2018 progress on the fifth day, football enthusiasts witnessed another sensational match at Sadiq Shaheed Football Stadium (Malibagh), Quetta.

Gwadar defeated Quetta City 1-0 on the latters home ground. Despite two free kicks in each half, Quetta City failed to score, while the only goal of the match came through a move by Pervez and Allahdad of Gwadar which brought victory for their team. Allahdad scored the goal and was awarded Man of the Match.

After this match, both teams have qualified for the quarter finals while Qilla Saifullah is out of the tournament.

Kharan beat Panjgur in the final round of the PPL Balochistan Football Cup 2018 by 2-1 at Sadiq Shaheed Football Stadium (Malibagh), here on Wednesday.

Panjgur’s Naveed Ahmed scored the only goal for his team. Kharan’s Saif Ali mistakenly pushed the ball in his own goal post and the match was leveled by 1-1 in the first half.

Ilyas from Kharan scored the second goal for his team in the second half. Thirty-eight teams will play 80 matches in the tournament.