Gwadar sit-in called off after government accepts demands

QUETTA – The residents of Gwadar on Thursday called off their weeks-long sit-in after the Balochistan government accepted their demands related to their basic rights.

The development comes as Federal Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar, Minister for Defence Production Zubaida Jalal and China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) Authority chairman Khalid Mansoor visited Gawadar on the directions of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

گوادر کے اندر پانی کی ترسیل کے نظام کو تیز کرنے پر فیصلے کیے گئے ہیں۔ مئی کے آخر یا جون تک شہر کے اندر پانی کی فراہمی شروع ہو جائے گی۔ وفاقی وزیر منصوبہ بندی و ترقی اسد عمر @Asad_Umar @GovtofPakistan @appcsocialmedia @RadioPakistan pic.twitter.com/wLI1H6PPqt — M/o Planning Development & Special Initiatives (@PlanComPakistan) December 16, 2021

Provincial Minister for Planning and Development Mir Zahoor Ahmed Buledi announced on Twitter protesters had agreed to end their sit-in after successful talks with the government.

He wrote, “The negotiation with Maulana Hidayat Ur Rehman in the presence of CM has been successful. Govt has accepted all demands of Maulana Sb and the dharna is to be called off”.

Meanwhile, the movement’s leader made an announcement about calling of the sit-in at the site of the protest.

Balochistan Chief Minister Abdul Qudoos Bizenjo visited the site of the protest and announced that the government had accepted their demands. He said that providing basic facilities to residents of Gwadar is among their top priorities.

The residents of the port city had launched the protest more than a month ago demanding health facilities, drinking water and ban on illegal fishing.

On Sunday, PM Imran took notice of the “very legitimate demands” of the Gwadar protesters and announced strict action against illegal fishing by trawlers.