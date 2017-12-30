Gwadar to have shipyard to re-inforce ship building: CNS

Staff Reporter

Karachi

Pakistan Navy, held its 2nd “PN-Industrial Seminar” at Pakistan Navy Engineering College, Karachi. Chief of the Naval staff, Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi was Chief Guest on the occasion.

While addressing the seminar, the Chief Guest lauded the valuable participation by the representatives of various industries from Private Sector. The Naval Chief highlighted that the Seminar shall indeed be beneficial to formulate way forward to further enhance role of private sector in support of Pakistan Navy’s technological requirements.

The Chief Guest further stated that global scenario in general and regional geo-political situation in particular warrant concrete and long term policy decisions for achieving self reliance.

While announcing the establishment of shipyard in Gwadar, the Admiral said that the project will commence shortly and will be completed in 3 to 5 years. “Technical know-how and basic industrial infrastructure to support Research and Development (R&D) is available in the country.

However, it is time to integrate and optimize these facilities with a view to further strengthen process of self reliance” He added. Chief of the Naval Staff emphasized on increase in the number of ports to cater future requirements and maritime challenges.

He said Pak Navy is the custodian of blue economy and maritime awareness is need of the hour in the context of maritime affairs.

While expressing his confidence, the Naval Chief said that through meaningful engagement of the private sector and well articulated strategy, Pakistan will attain complete self-reliance with diligence and focused attention. He further added that in the present era of globalization and technological innovation, we need to join hands and create collaborations and partnerships that can add value to our national economy and strengthen our national defence. He appreciated the response of private sector which showed resolve to work in time constrained and technologically challenging environment.

A number of speakers from private industry and academia threw light on academia-industry linkages and bridging the gap between Pakistan Navy and local industry for indigenization. They emphasized upon further enhancing the contribution of private industrial sector in supporting Pakistan Navy and presented a roadmap to realize this objective.

Pakistan Navy has always been cognizant of the need to engage local industry to seek technological support for its requirements. However, this engagement needs to be enhanced to fully exploit private sector potential. Private sector in Pakistan can be trusted to play an important role in support of Pakistan Navy.