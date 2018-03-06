Gwadar set to cement bond of Pakistan with West Asia, Central Asia, China

Salim Ahmed

Punjab University Centre for South Asian Studies (CSAS) and Department of Political Science organized seminar on “China-Pakistan Economic Corridor & Significance of Gwadar Port” at its auditorium.

Brig (Retd) Nadir Mir was the keynote speaker while Director CSAS Prof Dr Umbreen Javaid, Dr. Abdul Majid, faculty members, MPhil/PhD scholars and students were also present on the occasion.

Brig (Retd) Nadir Mir described that Gwadar was the game changer and future of Pakistan which will transform the destiny of Balochistan and all of Pakistan. He gave the concept of geo-economic that was the fusion of geography and demography for economic prosperity.

He said that Pakistan would have a great geopolitical and geo-economic leverage with China, Russia, Central Asia, Gulf States and many other regions of the world. He said that additionally, Gwadar would cement the bond of Pakistan with West Asia and Central Asia besides China. He said that Pakistan’s geo-strategy would be multi regional.

He said that while the existential threat and main adversary would remain with India, yet Pakistan would emerge as a player in many regions of the world. He said that previously Pakistan’s economy was aid based. He said that in order to make it independent economically, Pakistan’s geography must be utilized.

He said that Pakistan was going to be direct beneficiary of the CPEC and 60 to 70 countries of the world would be dependent on Pakistan’s geography for transit-trade route.

In the closing remarks, Dr. Abdul Majid thanked Brig (Retd) Nadir Mir for a very thoughtful lecture and said that Pakistan was going to be the centre of the world. He said that China’s decision to invest in Gwadar Port and CPEC would prove to be a boom for Pakistan.